SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Minnehaha County jail log, Darrian Lamar Johnson was booked into jail at 7:33 a.m. CT Tuesday. Court documents say Johnson shot and killed 26-year-old Kaisean Tyler in an apartment located in the 1200 block of North Prairie Avenue Monday evening.

Darrian Johnson

Johnson found Tyler in the bedroom with his ex-girlfriend and the two exchanged punches before Johnson shot Tyler, court documents say.

After shooting Tyler once, court documents say Johnson fired three more shots and yelled at the ex-girlfriend, who covered herself with a blanket.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Johnson took off running and court documents don’t say how he was arrested.

At police briefing on Tuesday morning, Lt. Nick Butler with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Johnson was found at a nearby apartment in the 700 block of West Rice Street. The SWAT team was called to the scene and Johnson was arrested without incident.

Johnson has a lengthy criminal record, which includes domestic violence charges and multiple protection orders.

He was in the news in 2017. In that case, he was accused of punching a woman several times before threatening to kill two people with a machete.

Johnson is currently on parole for drugs.

KELOLAND News will have more updates on this shooting from police on-air and online throughout the day.