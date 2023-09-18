This story has been updated with new information from Brookings Police.

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Police arrested three people on 35 counts each of cruelty to animals after 35 animals were found living in hazardous conditions in Brookings.

Officers executed a search warrant Friday at the home located in the 900 block of Tumbleweed Drive after neighbors complained of foul smells coming from the property and were concerned about the number of dogs living there.

Police said in a news release that Debra Schulte, 57, Jordan Schulte, 26, and Brandon Schulte, 28, were arrested and each charged with 35 counts of cruelty to animals, which is a class 6 felony. They were booked into the Brookings County Jail.

Thirty-one dogs and four cats have been removed from the home and are under the care of area shelters.

Police said several unsuccessful attempts were made to check on the welfare of the animals before the search warrant was obtained.