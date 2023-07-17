SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can collect anything from toys to cups to baseball cards. One collector who recently passed away collected clocks, and he collected many, even thousands, throughout his life.

Throughout the house, you could hear ticking and bells ringing from the clocks.

Linda Rishovd was the brother to Ron, who collected around 3,000 clocks throughout his life before he passed.

“He’d see an old clock, and he’d have to have it, and he never stopped,” Rishovd said.

Ron collected all kinds of clocks from little alarm clocks to grandfather clocks to even a giant wristwatch clock.

“He didn’t care what it was or how small it was or how big it was, it was just something he needed to have, and it was just important to him,” Rishovd said.

Lisa Tiensvold is a partner with Golden Leaf Estate which helps sell personal items respectfully. She says Friday, two women came to the sale and the clocks reminded them of their father who was a clock-maker.

“And they said this looks like dad’s clock, and they flipped it over, and their dad’s name was on there. And then they both cried, and it was so cool that they got a clock that they knew that their dad had made, but had never seen it,” Tiensvold said.

Tiensvold says she was amazed by the amount of clocks.

“So, we looked and went wow, and then we said wow again, and then we said okay, we can do it,” Tiensvold said.

They took the challenge of trying to sell all of them, but Rishvod won’t forget the ticks every time she stayed at the house.

“Believe me, I know all about clocks. Trying to sleep in this house with railroad trains bonging at the end of the hour and other noises at the top of the hour. No, I basically know all the noises of clocks,” Rishovd said.

The final day of the sale will happen tomorrow at noon with everything half off.

The address for the estate sale is 1204 W 38th St.