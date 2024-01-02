SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three south Dakotans were arrested in Wisconsin on Saturday, charged with kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Indiana.

Authorities say 2 people from Rapid City and another from Edgemont were in a minivan that matched the description of a kidnapping that took place earlier that day in Indiana.

Isaiah Alexander Schryvers

Sara Lynn Gaudino

Zachary Tyler Delozier

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle on a highway where they rescued the girl and arrested the three South Dakotans.

Police did not release a motive for the kidnapping. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.