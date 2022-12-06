SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August.

Police say the investigation took some time, but authorities were able to track the suspects down using surveillance cameras, along with Snapchat and Instagram.

The three suspects are 18-year-old Soteemon Poley, 19-year-old Gbo Yuoh and 18-year-old Thomas Tarley.

All three were arrested this weekend for the shooting death of Paul Billion at his home on South Duluth Avenue back in August.

“Over the course of the last four months our detectives spent hundreds of hours working towards finding out who is responsible for Mr. Billions’ death,” Lt Nick Butler said.

According to court papers, Billion was shot three times in the stomach and face when the three teens went to his house to steal marijuana.

“This was a robbery that had turned out differently than I’m guessing the robbers or Mr. Billion had suspected the way this would end up,” Butler said.

Police say the investigation was a tall order because Billion had been dead for a couple of days when a relative found his body.

“We didn’t have any witnesses and didn’t have a lot of information to go on,” Butler said.

Court papers say the three suspects were seen on several surveillance cameras walking to and from Billion’s home the night he was shot.

Police say the public and technology played a big role in helping solve this crime.

“We have the luxury sometimes of solving homicides within hours, I think we covered a couple this year that have gone pretty quick and sometimes we get a little accustomed to that and that’s how it works, the reality is each case is uniquely different and they take time,” Chief of Police Jon Thum said.

Court documents say the gun used to kill Billion was one of four weapons stolen from a truck earlier this year.

Police also arrested a fourth man in connection with the stolen guns.

Sioux Falls police are still looking for information about the homicide of Tunis Lomax that same weekend.