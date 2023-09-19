SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Education announced three South Dakota schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The three schools are Bridgewater-Emery Elementary, Fred Assam Elementary (Brandon Valley School District) and Castlewood High School. The three schools were honored for high student scores in English and math.

“Congratulations to South Dakota’s newest Blue Ribbon schools, their staff, students, and communities,” South Dakota education secretary Joseph Graves said in a news release. “They demonstrate what can be achieved when resourceful educators and engaged students put their values into action.”

The DOE said Bridgewater-Emery Elementary focuses on meaningful community engagement where students can visit senior centers, Hutterite colonies, and local businesses to create “engaged, informed students.”

For Fred Assam Elementary, the “Walk to Read process” has added focus on assessing each student’s reading level and the correct instruction for ability levels, the DOE said in a news release.

At Castlewood High School, students are “well-rounded” having high-quality academic, athletic and performance opportunities boosted by a supportive community.

The Castlewood High School is also recovering from an F2 tornado in May 2022.