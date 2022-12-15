PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said preliminary crash info shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23,25, and 26 were pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.