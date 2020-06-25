3 more deaths, 60 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 60 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,479 on Thursday.

Health officials reported 7 new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 87.

There are 800 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,592 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 632 hospitalizations and 81 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 75,854 tests performed, 69,375 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.