SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Marvin Castillo Galvez, 22, of Windom, Minnesota, according to the DPS. The men died at the scene. Castillo Galvez had life-threatening injuries.

The DPS said the Toyota was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control on the ice and snow and collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet pickup. The crash was reported at 7:08 a.m. at mile marker 48, three miles south of Parkston.