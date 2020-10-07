3 men killed in crash with semi near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three men have died in a crash on the interstate near Sturgis.
The patrol says the crash on Interstate 90 happened Tuesday afternoon when a Maserati sedan crashed into the back of a semi five miles west of Sturgis.
Three men in the car, ages 21, 22 and 55, were killed. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol says a 77-year-old man driving the semi and his 74-year-old female passenger were not hurt.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.
Latest Stories
- Appeals court upholds murder, kidnapping convictions of Nicole Finn
- ‘Don’t get too close to wildlife!’: Photos show woman propping up child near bull elk in Colorado
- Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on bond
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta emerging over Gulf after Mexico landfall, watches and warnings issued for US
- October 7: South Dakota reports 562 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths