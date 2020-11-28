3 inmates walk away from Yankton minimum security prison

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three inmates have walked away from a minimum-security state prison in Yankton.

Officials at the Yankton Community Work Center say inmates Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell all left the facility without authorization shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Boocock is serving more than 10 years for aggravated assault.

Bales is serving a nine years on multiple sentences for identity theft, forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

Fritz-Chappell is serving more than five year for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate.

They could faces charges of escape, punishable by up to five years in prison.

