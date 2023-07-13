MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a tough two weeks for the community of Madison. They’ve experienced three tragic deaths. The Madison volunteer fire department members have been among those first on the scene. The chief says they encourage any volunteers who feel the impact to reach out.

A Madison woman was trapped upstairs and died in a house fire, a teenage girl was killed in an accident on Lake Madison, and a Worthington, Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 19, seven miles southeast of Madison. Among those first on the scene were the Madison Volunteer Fire Department members.

“Just a couple days ago, a stress debriefing over our fatality out on the lake, and now this,” said Fire Chief Randy Minnaert at the scene of a fatal fire on Tuesday. “We met with a minister last night, my guys, after we left the scene just to make sure everybody has got their mental health and hanging in there.”

Avera Clinical Specialist Tim Heerts says trauma can haunt people for months or even years. He says the normal course of recovery is a couple of weeks.

“But if they find that after a couple of weeks a month something like that and when they think about it it is still upsetting to them, or when they need to quiet their mind in order to go to sleep at night, they are not able to do it the thoughts and emotions come flooding back, those are the signs that somebody is really needing some sort of help,” said Heerts.

He says ignoring that gnawing feeling is the worst thing a first responder can do.

Chief Minnaert agrees.

“It’s tough, very seldom do we see one or two a year, we’ve had three in two weeks,” said Minnaert.

When asked how Minnaert is looking out for his guys, he said they are making sure to be there for them.

“You know, just me and my officers we visit with the guys who were involved, obviously call them on a daily basis just to visit with them see how they are doing, how they are coping with things, yeah, just make sure they stay in contact with somebody and let them know there is help out there for us volunteers if needed,” said Minnaert.

Heerts says family members may be the first to notice if a first responder is having a hard time with what they have seen and experienced.