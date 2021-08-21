3 arrested following South Dakota standoff

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Three people are in custody following a standoff in Pierre Friday.

Law enforcement followed up on leads that 33-year-old Wesley Boni, who was wanted for violating a court-ordered furlough release, was at an apartment complex on Wells Avenue in Pierre.

Authorities arrested Boni following a brief standoff and is facing new charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree escape.

Two others are facing charges. 36-year-old Robin Rockwood is also charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Brandon Dubois jumped from a second story window at the apartment as officers entered. He is being held on unrelated outstanding warrants.