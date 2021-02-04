29-year-old woman killed, 3 injured in south-central South Dakota crash

WINNER, S.D. (KCAU) — A 29-year-old woman died and three others were seriously injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Winner, S.D.

According to the South Dakota Department of Safety, a 1995 Chevrolet GMT 400 pickup was south on South Dakota Highway 49 when the driver failed to come to a complete stop at the junction of South Dakota Highway 46. The pickup collided with a 2017 Kia Forte, which was going west on South Dakota Highway 44.

One of three occupants in the Kia, a 29-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the Winner hospital. The 30-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, and a 56-year-old female passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, both suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Winner hospital.

The 29-year-old male driver of the pickup also suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Winner hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers.

Names of the four people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.