$25M distributed to South Dakota childcare providers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) is beginning funding for childcare programs.

DSS received $25 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and will begin distributing those funds to qualifying childcare providers.

Eligibility will be based on program size, the number of children in attendance, and are registered and licensed by DSS.

“Childcare providers are crucial to keeping South Dakota’s economy robust,” said Laurie Gill, Cabinet Secretary with DSS, “The Department of Social Services wants to help ensure these valuable resources remain part of our communities across the state.”

Providers who qualify are being notified directly and have until July 23 to submit their applications.

To learn more, visit the Department of Social Services website under the Child Care tab.