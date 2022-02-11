SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A $25,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to the exact location of Shayna L. Youngman Afraid of His Horses, 17, the Oglala Sioux Tribe announced on its Facebook page today.

The missing teen is also known as Shayna Youngman. The OST said she was last seen with Dewey Sierra or Tyson White Plume on Feb. 2 at a home residence in Fraggle Rock.

She is 5’1″, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She wears contacts or glasses. Youngman Afraid of His Horses was last seen wearing a maroon coat and black pants.

Those with information should contact the OST Public Safety Dispatch at 605-867-5111.