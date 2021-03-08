25 companies split $23.5M in South Dakota COVID-19 funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than $23.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds was split up among 25 applicants for the first two rounds of the South Dakota small business grant program. Some proprietors are questioning the process.

Reports say that those companies in the top 25 consisted mostly of hospitality, agriculture, and commercial real estate, and construction businesses.

Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls didn’t qualify for the first round of grants and owner Josh Thomas said he still doesn’t know why.

Despite owning the bowling alley and the separate bar and lounge inside the facility, Thomas received $26,475. He says that’s a fraction of his losses this year.