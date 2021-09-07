24-year-old struck, killed by vehicle near Harrisburg, S.D.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities said a 24-year-old man died in a pedestrian-vehicle crash near Harrisburg over the weekend.

According to a release, a vehicle traveling north on South Dakota Highway 115 struck a 24-year-old man who was walking south in the northbound lane of travel.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was not injured. No charges are pending.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

