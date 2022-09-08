PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 24-year-old was found dead in Pennington County Wednesday.

According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.

This missing person’s vehicle was located near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, officials say. Law enforcement searched the area on foot and with assistance from a drone.

Due to low light, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the search paused for the evening and resumed Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old was located, deceased in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff, officials say, when the search resumed.

Authorities say there are no preliminary signs of foul play, but the incident remains under investigation.