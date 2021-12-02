22-year-old arrested in connection with death of baby boy pleads not guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not guilty – that’s the plea from the Sioux Falls man accused of killing his infant son.

Dylan Castimore appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter.

Court documents say he killed 8-week-old Daxton Castimore on Saturday.

The little boy suffered a skull fracture, a lacerated liver, bruising, and broken ribs. If convicted of either charge, Dylan Castimore could be sentenced to life in prison.

His bond is set at $1 million cash.

