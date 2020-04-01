Closings
21 additional positive cases, one new death in South Dakota

PIERRE, Douth Dakota( KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 21 new virus cases, including two new cases in Yankton County, bringing the state total to 129 positive cases.

The South Dakota DOH has said 51 people have recovered, 12 people are still hospitalized, and an additional death, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to two people.

All South Dakota counties with at least one positive case of COVID-19 are listed below along with how many are recovered in those counties.

Aurora1
Beadle21
Bon Homme1
Brookings2
Brown4
Charles Mix1
Clark1
Clay3
Codington5
Davison2
Deuel1
Fall River1
Faulk1
Hamlin1
Hughes2
Hutchinson2
Lawrence6
Lincoln11
Lyman1
Marshall1
McCook2
Meade1
Minnehaha40
Pennington5
Roberts2
Todd1
Turner1
Union1
Yankton8

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

  • Wash their hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

