21 additional positive cases, one new death in South Dakota

PIERRE, Douth Dakota( KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 21 new virus cases, including two new cases in Yankton County, bringing the state total to 129 positive cases.

The South Dakota DOH has said 51 people have recovered, 12 people are still hospitalized, and an additional death, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to two people.

All South Dakota counties with at least one positive case of COVID-19 are listed below along with how many are recovered in those counties.

Aurora 1 Beadle 21 Bon Homme 1 Brookings 2 Brown 4 Charles Mix 1 Clark 1 Clay 3 Codington 5 Davison 2 Deuel 1 Fall River 1 Faulk 1 Hamlin 1 Hughes 2 Hutchinson 2 Lawrence 6 Lincoln 11 Lyman 1 Marshall 1 McCook 2 Meade 1 Minnehaha 40 Pennington 5 Roberts 2 Todd 1 Turner 1 Union 1 Yankton 8

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

