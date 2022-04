LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are searching for a suspect of an illegal dumping.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, nearly 200 tires were left in the ditch along 471st Ave, about a half-mile east of the Lennox exit.

If you have any information on the dumping, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department or crime stoppers immediately.