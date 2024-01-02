SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls women are charged with stealing $15,000 from a Sioux Falls casino to bail a man, whom they were both dating, out of jail.

28-year-old Whitney Christopherson was an employee at the Happy Jacks Casino at 46th and Western.

Whitney Christopherson Izabella Powell

Court documents say 26-year-old Izabella Powell was with her on August 4th, when the women allegedly stole the money and drove to the jail to bond a man out.

Christopherson told investigators she only did it because she was threatened.

Both women are currently in the Minnehaha County jail and are scheduled to appear in court this week