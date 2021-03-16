2 vehicles strike 3 pedestrians, killing 1 in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three people walking on Mount Rushmore Road during snowy weather were struck by separate vehicles, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

Rapid City police say the three pedestrians were walking in the middle of the southbound lanes about 6:25 a.m. when the crashes happened.

A car had slowed down for the walkers when a pickup swerved to the right to avoid a rear-end collision and hit one of the pedestrians.

The two other pedestrians were hit by an SUV as they walked over to their friend and the pickup.

The first pedestrian hit by the pickup refused medical transport. The Rapid City Journal reports that one of the walkers hit by the SUV died and the other is hospitalized with serious injuries.