2-vehicle collision kills 1, injures 2 near Parkston, S.D.

PARKSTON, S.D. (KCAU) — One person is dead and two others were injured after a two-vehicle collision Sunday about 13 miles east of Parkston, South Dakota.

The crash took place at mile marker 362 on Highway 44 around 4.:05 p.m. One passenger, Terri Gunderson, 51, of Platte, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the South Dakota Department of Safety.

Authorities said that Morgan Edelman, 19, of Menno, was driving a car west on the highway failed to follow the road’s curve, entering into the eastbound lane and collided with another car going east.

Gunderson, a passenger in the eastbound car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Ronald Hoeltzner, Sr., 59, of Platte, had serious injuries and was taken to the Parkston hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.

Edelman suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the Parkston hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.