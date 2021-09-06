2 South Dakota tribes get funding for 911 call centers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two South Dakota tribes are getting funding for their 911 call centers.

A total of $132,669 is being given to the tribes. The Oglala Sioux Tribe received $86,240 from the state’s 9-1-1 Coordination Board in March.

Last week, the board approved another $46,449 in funding for the Cheyenne River Tribal Department of Public Safety.

State officials say the one-time funding is available to 911 centers statewide for equipment upgrades and other infrastructure needs.

