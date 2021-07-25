2 South Dakota girls donate school supplies from lemonade stand proceeds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Macie Miles and Lauren Olson say they’re going to be friends forever. They even have the handshake to prove it.

Recently, the two girls also became business partners.

“We really wanted to do a lemonade stand and we didn’t want to keep the money, so we decided we’d donate it,” Miles said.

After collecting about $350 dollars for an animal rescue, the girls decided to help Project SOS, a mission led by the Banquet that supports local students.

“We were really happy and excited that we got to do a lemonade stand. And then when a bunch of people came, I felt really good that a bunch of people are helping support project SOS and a bunch of other students,” Olson said.

The girls used the $450 dollars from their second lemonade stand to shop for notebooks, pencils and and other back to school necessities.

“I think a lot of people thought we were crazy having a whole cart full of just like 40 supplies of each things,” Miles said

Supplies that will help 40 students of all ages.

“It excites me that the youth, as young as the are, can come up with such a great idea and be so successful and want to share the fruits of their labor,” Mary Hays Reichelt, special events coordinator for The Banquet said.

While the girls aren’t planning another sale this year, they want to do this every summer from now on.

“It makes me feel really happy and like I did something really good to help others,” Olson said. “And it just makes me feel—like there’s a lot of people that help people, and it makes me feel like I’m one of them.”