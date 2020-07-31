2 South Dakota college campuses dealing with COVID-19 cases

Two South Dakota college campuses are dealing with new cases of COVID-19.

Six football players with Augustana University have tested positive, prompting the school to stop all athletic-related activities through this week.

Meanwhile, eight students at Northern State University in Aberdeen have also tested positive.

“We’re working with the department of health to really try to get definitive answers in terms of where these individuals have contracted COVID-19, and so, for now, we’re not able to pinpoint it back to any specific event or events, but again, that’s where contact tracing’s going to come in and we’re very thankful to work with the department of health very closely, on these matters,” NSU Vice President for Enrollment, Communications & Marketing, Justin Fraase said.

In addition to the eight college students, a youth who recently attended girls’ athletic camps at Northern State has also tested positive for COVID-19.