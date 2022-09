SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people who admitted to child abuse in connection with a two-year-old’s death found out their sentences Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, Calarina Drapeaux, will spend six years in prison.

Drapeaux’s boyfriend Leonard Sharpfish Junior, will spend 10 years behind bars.

Court documents say the boy was taken to the hospital where he was found to have extensive bruising and broken bones. He later died at the hospital.