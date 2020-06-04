2 new COVID-19 deaths, 85 new cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 85 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,247.

The state also reported 2 new additional virus-related deaths. The state now tallies 64 deaths.

Of the total positive cases, only 1,020 are active with 86 currently hospitalized. There have been 464 total hospitalized. 4,163 who had tested positive have recovered.

47,3756 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota. That number represents 90% of the total number of tests conducted.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.