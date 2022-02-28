SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Typically a couple of teachers lose their licenses to teach in South Dakota a year, due to unethical or illegal conduct.

However, KELOLAND News just reported this week that two teachers lost their licenses for their inappropriate interactions with students.

Now, two additional teachers are being banned for sexual harassment.

Sioux Falls Whittier Middle School math teacher Jalen Boyd can no longer teach in South Dakota after female students complained about Boyd leading and encouraging students to play a game known as “MFK.”

A document says eighth-grade students were given names and then a choice of who they would either marry, have sex with or kill.

Jalen Boyd/DSU Athletics 2017

Boyd, a first-year teacher, was also accused of referring to the size of students’ breasts.



According to student complaints, Boyd ranked students’ attractiveness, talked about this desire to have a threesome and made sexually explicit comments.



Boyd was put on administrative leave last spring. While Boyd has admitted to violating the state’s code of professional ethics for teachers, he has not faced any criminal charges.

Ken Jones

The Department of Education has also revoked Ken Jones’ teaching license for sexually harassing female students. A report says Jones, who worked for 16-years as an ag teacher with the Highmore-Harrold School District, made sexually inappropriate comments in class, talked about their parents in sexual ways and spoke about female body parts using sexually explicit language.

In one incident, Jones asked male students what their favorite song was to masturbate to in the shower.

According to the documents from Jones’ hearing on the matter, he also made sexually inappropriate comments about students’ mothers while serving as a chaperone on school trips, and during one public speaking competition, Jones allegedly took a photo of a student with their mouth open, drew a penis in the student’s mouth and then shared it on Snapchat.

Four students and a parent all came forward with complaints. The Hyde County state’s attorney declined to file any charges against Jones.

When one student was asked why she waited for several years to come forward, she said that Jones was considered a “cool” teacher and she was worried about repercussions and her younger siblings. She also said it took some time for her to realize that Jones’ behavior was not okay.



In a written statement, Jones denied much of the allegations, saying if anything it was “crude,” but not sexual harassment. However, Jones resigned from his position a year ago.