$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

Fireworks burst at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state’s economy.

Deputy tourism director Wanda Goodman recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.

President Donald Trump was present for the celebration in the Black Hills when attendees signed up for a ticket lottery.

The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

