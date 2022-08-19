MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday.

Capt. Josh Phillips with the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the area around 11:47 a.m. Thursday morning after someone called for a check of well-being.

Once on scene, deputies found two men deceased inside and outside of the camper. Capt. Phillips says the men have been identified as 45-year-old Jason Lucas of South Dakota and 46-year-old Jason Blunt of Iowa.

The sheriff’s office is waiting on more information from the coroner, but investigators believe the two got into an altercation with knives and they both died from their injuries.

Authorities believe the men were past acquaintances.