2 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash near Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died and a third person has been injured in a crash west of Sturgis where the annual motorcycle rally is taking place.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Highway 14A when he missed a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into two eastbound motorcycles about 5 p.m. Monday.

The patrol says a 55-year-old man driving one of the eastbound motorcycles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he died.

The 60-year-old male driver of the third motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.