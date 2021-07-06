2 killed, 1 injured in interstate rollover crash in South Dakota

PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 19-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed, killing two male passengers.

The woman was seriously injured in the rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Plankinton Sunday evening. She was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Authorities say the passengers, ages 26 and 60, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle when it rolled. Both men died at the scene. The victims have not been identified.