2 fishermen rescue child from Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police credit two fishermen with saving a child who fell into a river at a Sioux Falls park.

Authorities say several children were walking along the rocks near a pedestrian bridge in Falls Park Sunday night when one of them slipped and fell into the Big Sioux River.

Lt. Dave McIntire tells the Argus Leader a fisherman who spotted the child jumped into the water, but the two began struggling in the river, prompting a second fisherman to jump in and rescue both before first responders arrived.

The child, whose age was not given, was taken to the hospital to be checked out, while the fishermen declined medical treatment.