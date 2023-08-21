ELKTON, SD (KELO) — Two people died Friday night in a fiery car-train collision in Elkton, SD.

At 7:06 p.m., a 2011 Kia Sorrento was traveling southbound on SD Highway 13. The Kia crashed through the railroad warning arm of the train crossing and struck the train that was crossing Hwy. 13. The vehicle caught fire and the two occupants were trapped inside.

The train derailed and crashed into a grain elevator.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown which person in the vehicle was the driver and which was the passenger.

Highway 13 was closed for several hours before reopening. Cornell Avenue on the west side of Elkton will be closed for the next several days until the derailed train cars are removed.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.