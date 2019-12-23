2 companies pay off South Dakota school district’s lunch debt

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Two companies have paid off all lunch debt in one South Dakota school district.

Karber Construction and American Trust Insurance have eliminated a negative balance of about $2,300 in students’ meal accounts in the Pierre School District.

Mandy Karber says that as a small business, they were simply looking for a way to give back. She says it’s typical of the Pierre community where there are a lot of people willing to help out.

American Trust Insurance says it raised about $1,000 with an employee giving campaign.

District business manager Darla Mayer says school officials are grateful for the generous individuals and businesses.

