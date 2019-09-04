1981 infant murder cold case trial postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — The trial of the woman accused of leaving an infant to die has been postponed.

Theresa Bentaas is charged with first-degree murder in the 1981 death of an infant who was abandoned at the side of a Sioux Falls road.

The jury selection was scheduled to begin today. But now, the trial has been delayed until April.

According to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office, the dealy allows all parties to find a time that the witnesses are available.

Bentaas was arrested in March. Investigators say she was identified using DNA technology.