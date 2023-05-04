BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old at a gravel pit in Brooking County.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Izak Wixon was found dead at 12:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. Authorities believe Wixon was working near a large piece of machinery and killed by accident.

Authorities say Wixon was alone at the time and was found by other employees after the accident occurred.

Along with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the Mine and Safety Health Administration is investigating the death.