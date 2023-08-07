SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four people were taken to the hospital following a weekend stabbing.

Anyuon Malakhi Atem

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday when a fight broke out during a house party near Oklahoma Avenue and Benson Road.

According to police reports, a 17-year-old sustained a cut to his abdomen and face and is in critical condition.

Reports also say that three 18-year-olds received various injuries and cuts.

Police arrested 18-year-old Anyuon Atem from Luverne, Minnesota. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.