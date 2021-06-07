18 outdoor turf fields coming to Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Good news for sports fans – a new project at the Sanford Sports Complex will now provide sports opportunities for youth of all ages.

In about a year, this space at the Sanford Sports Complex will be home to 18 new outdoor turf fields.

“Where we are standing today is going to be the parking lot and some greenery area, and then over here we are going to have five synthetic turf baseball fields, just to the south five synthetic turf softball fields, and farther to the south, eight synthetic turf multipurpose fields, which will be soccer size, but you can play lacrosse, football, and a variety of other sports as well,” president of Sanford Sports, Steve Young said.

The project will take about 14 months to complete. Work is set to begin this week.

Map courtesy of the Sanford Sports Complex.

“We’ve been working with the city and we have our permits in place,” president Mammorth Sports Construction, Jake Farrant said. “It’ll be in phases so baseball is set to kickoff first.”

Sanford officials also say this addition will bring tournaments as well as economic growth for Sioux Falls.

“When we host tournaments here, we will have them from the surrounding region but also it’ll be done in such a way that I believe we will have destination tournaments, meaning we will have states from several miles away coming for tournaments,” Young said. “That’s hotel stays, that’s retail, getting gas here, eating here, it’ll be huge for just the economic growth of this region.”

Good news for the area, as well as the athletes who will be using the facilities.

“Most importantly this gives the opportunity for athletes of all ages and all abilities, and all economic backgrounds, to be able to come out here and play, this is what kids and families deserve,” president and CEO, Sanford Health, Bill Gassen said.

The project is possible as part of a $300 million gift from T. Denny Sanford in March.