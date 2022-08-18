SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting.

According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The wounded juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Yellowbird is an active runaway, and also has a no-bond warrant out of Minnehaha County. They say he should be considered armed and should not be approached.

If you have info regarding Yellowbird’s whereabouts, or the shooting, police ask that you contact them immediately at 605-394-4131.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.