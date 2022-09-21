SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police Chief Jon Thum says the 8th officer-involved shooting took place in Sioux Falls Monday evening.

The incident involved what police thought was a real handgun held by the teen that turned out to be fake, police said.

Officers were called to a neighborhood north of West Benson Road after a 17-year-old male called 911 asking the dispatcher to send cops and an ambulance because he was about to commit a felony. While dispatch was on the phone with him, they could hear what sounded like him loading a gun.

Officers responded to the northwest Sioux Falls neighborhood and a crisis negotiator tried to get the teen to drop what appeared to be a gun. Police say the teen said he was going to shoot someone in the face and shoot himself.

Police say he raised the weapon at officers and police responded with one shot. Authorities later discovered the weapon was not real.

At this point, there is no word on the teenager’s condition, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case.