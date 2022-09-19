AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 15-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney Friday afternoon.

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.

The four-wheeler’s driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old semi-driver was wearing a seatbelt, officials say, and was not injured in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.