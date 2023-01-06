PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal neglect in Pennington County.

Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office impounded 14 horses and two donkeys in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue related to a criminal investigation. The South Dakota Animal Industry Boarded is aiding in the investigation.

Authorities said those wanting to help with the cost of care and feeding the animals can contact Jake Fredericksen with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6113.

The investigation is ongoing.