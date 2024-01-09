SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spencer Thorsland, the 13-year-old Brandon boy who was battling cancer, died this morning, his family said on a Facebook post.

Thorsland and his family have been sharing the boy’s journey with cancer with KELOLAND News since mid-November. He was diagnosed in August of 2020.

The stories of Thorsland’s courage and peace have inspired many in the region. The video attached to this story is from our first story with Thorsland.

Thorsland told KELOLAND News in one story that “eventually” he would be pain-free. Family said today on Facebook that “His ‘eventually’ is today. Our hearts ache that this victory wasn’t here on earth, but how glorious to receive his healing in Jesus’s arms.”

He reached a milestone on his 13th birthday on Jan. 3. The city of Brandon declared Jan. 3 “Spencer Thorsland Day.”

“He’s always made us laugh, always made our day, it’s hard to go to school without him,” one of Thorsland’s best friends, Spencer Hazelton, said in a KELOLAND News story when students met Thorsland at a movie in Sioux Falls.

Services for Thorsland are pending with Heartland Funeral Home.