JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died and four people were injured in a crash 12 miles west of Kadoka, SD on Monday, August 21.

A Toyota Camry and Chevrolet Trailblazer were both driving on I-90 near mile marker 140 in Jackson County. The Camry struck the back of the Trailblazer, which caused it to enter the median and roll. The Camry came to rest in the south ditch, according to The Department of Public Safety.

An 11-year-old boy riding as a passenger in the Trailblazer was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other passengers in the Trailblazer, a 7-year-old female and a 35-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and then flown to Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City. The young girl was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 39-year-old driver of the Trailblazer sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Philip Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the people involved have not been released pending notification of family. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. This story will continue to be updated as information is available.