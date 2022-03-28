PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With Veto Day finished, some Republican lawmakers have turned to the Office of the Attorney General to let a court decide who has spending authority over federal COVID-19 dollars.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, sent Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg a letter requesting “court action be commenced seeking a declaratory judgment or other appropriate action, including a potential writ of prohibition, to ensure all state spending is undertaken with lawful authority.”

You can see the letter below.

The letter says under South Dakota law, the attorney general shall appear for the state and prosecute or defend “whenever in his judgment the welfare of the state demands.”

Karr’s letter is signed by 10 other House Republicans including Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham). Gosch is chairing the House Select Committee on Investigation, which is looking into whether Ravnsborg’s actions regarding a 2020 fatal crash are impeachable offenses.

The letter also comes as Noem vetoed House Bill 1281 on Friday and lawmakers failed to get a two-thirds majority to pass the bill on Monday. The vote fell seven short, 40-30.

HB 1281 would have required eight state agencies to seek clearance beforehand for any new programs created with federal coronavirus funds.

The disagreement between House Republicans and Noem’s office on spending authority started when discussing $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for licensed and registered day cares in the state.