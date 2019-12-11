$100 million solar park in South Dakota is moving forward

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota agency could vote next month to approve a permit for a historic $100 million solar electricity generation project on a reservation in the southwestern part of the state.
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission reviewed a settlement stipulation Tuesday for Lookout Solar Park I LLC’s project, the Rapid City Journal reported.
The three-member commission decided to postpone action on it because they didn’t have much time to review it.
The 110- megawatt project would be the biggest solar park in the state.
It’s the first solar generation proposal big enough to need PUC approval.
The threshold for a permit is 100 megawatts of maximum output.
